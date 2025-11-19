Record Fundraising, Mixed Returns: The Paradox Of The 2025 IPO Market

The IPO market in India is on a record-breaking run, with 2025 shaping up to become the best year ever, overtaking the blistering pace set in 2024. However, does the fizz survive after listing? Let's find out.

More than 90 companies have already raised over Rs 1,54,367 crore this year, with the majority ending the listing day in green. Of the 89 companies that have listed so far this year, 58 closed their first day in the green, while 31 companies closed in the red on day one.

However, of the 58 that saw a positive opening, only 20 delivered more than 20% gains on debut. What is also unusual is that these highs came without a roaring bull market behind them.