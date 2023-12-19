RBZ Jewellers IPO: All You Need To Know

RBZ Jewellers Ltd., the maker of gold jewellery for brands like Titan Co. and Malabar Gold Pvt., launched its initial public offering on Dec. 19 to raise up to Rs 100 crore via a fresh issue.

The price band is fixed at Rs 95–100 per share. The company raised Rs 21 crore from anchor investors on Dec. 18 ahead of IPO.

Of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for retail individual investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to non-institutional investors.