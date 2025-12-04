Ravelcare IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And KfinTech?

The allotment for the Mumbai-based digital-first beauty and personal care brand, Ravelcare, will be finalised today, and the company's shares will list on the BSE SME on Monday, December 8.

The SME IPO of Ravelcare received an overwhelming response from the investors, as the IPO was oversubscribed 406.72 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. According to BSE data, NIIs and RIIs led the demand, subscribing 554.93 and 463.13 times, respectively. The QIB portion was oversubscribed by 155.91 times.

Investors can check the Ravelcare IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

Ravelcare IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 24.1 crore. The SME issue is entirely a fresh issuance of 0.19 crore shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 123–Rs 130 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares.

The company’s founder, Ayush Varma, featured on the reality TV show Shark Tank India Season 2, pitching for Rs 75 lakh for a 2.5% equity stake, valuing the company at Rs 30 crore.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt.Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. SS Corporate Securities Ltd. is the company's market maker.