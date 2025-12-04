Ravelcare IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And KfinTech?
The company will finalise the share allotment status on Thursday. Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to verify your share allotment status.
The allotment for the Mumbai-based digital-first beauty and personal care brand, Ravelcare, will be finalised today, and the company's shares will list on the BSE SME on Monday, December 8.
The SME IPO of Ravelcare received an overwhelming response from the investors, as the IPO was oversubscribed 406.72 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. According to BSE data, NIIs and RIIs led the demand, subscribing 554.93 and 463.13 times, respectively. The QIB portion was oversubscribed by 155.91 times.
Investors can check the Ravelcare IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
Ravelcare IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 24.1 crore. The SME issue is entirely a fresh issuance of 0.19 crore shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 123–Rs 130 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares.
The company’s founder, Ayush Varma, featured on the reality TV show Shark Tank India Season 2, pitching for Rs 75 lakh for a 2.5% equity stake, valuing the company at Rs 30 crore.
Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt.Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. SS Corporate Securities Ltd. is the company's market maker.
How To Check Ravelcare IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Ravelcare Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Ravelcare IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies
Visit the IPO Allotment Status page on the KFintech website here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
From the IPO dropdown menu, select 'Ravelcare Ltd.'
Select the input option as PAN, Application number, or Demat Account.
Enter details as per your selection.
Enter the captcha and click on ‘Submit’.
Ravelcare IPO - Use Of Proceeds
Ravelcare will utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for various purposes. It will use the majority of the proceeds for marketing and advertising to enhance brand's awareness and visibility. The remaining portion will be used for setting up a new manufacturing facility located at Mauje-Peth in Amravati. A certain portion will be used for other general corporate purposes.
About Ravelcare Limited
Incorporated in November 2018, Ravelcare Ltd. is a digital-first beauty and personal care (BPC) brand offering a comprehensive range of haircare, skincare, bodycare, and scalp care products tailored to individual needs.
The company primarily operates through its website and online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, along with quick commerce platforms like Blinkit. In FY 2024–25, Ravelcare expanded its international presence, serving customers in the UAE, Australia, Canada, Germany, the USA, and Saudi Arabia.