Rashi Peripherals Shares Debut At 9.16% Premium Against IPO Price

The shares of Rashi Peripherals Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 339.5 apiece, a premium of 9.16% against the issue price of Rs 311 per share.

On the BSE, the shares of the technology products distributor opened at Rs 335 apiece, marking a premium of 7.72%.

The Rs 600-crore IPO was subscribed 59.71 times by its final day. Institutional investors led demand, with the basket subscribed 143.66 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed their portion 62.75 times, while retail investors placed bids for 10.44 times the reserved shares.