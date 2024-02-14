Rashi Peripherals Shares Debut At 9.16% Premium Against IPO Price
On the BSE, the shares of the technology products distributor opened at Rs 335 apiece, marking a premium of 7.72%.
The shares of Rashi Peripherals Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 339.5 apiece, a premium of 9.16% against the issue price of Rs 311 per share.
The Rs 600-crore IPO was subscribed 59.71 times by its final day. Institutional investors led demand, with the basket subscribed 143.66 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed their portion 62.75 times, while retail investors placed bids for 10.44 times the reserved shares.
Rashi Peripherals will utilise the net proceeds from the issue for prepayment or scheduled repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in 1989, Rashi Peripherals distributes global technology brands in India. They specialise in products related to information and communication technology. The service offerings include value-added services like pre-sales, technical support, marketing services, credit solutions and warranty management services.
The company has two business verticals — personal computing, enterprise and cloud solutions, and lifestyle and IT essentials.
As of Sept. 30, 2023, Rashi Peripherals is the national distributor for 52 global technology brands. The company's clients include Asus Global Pte., Dell International Services India Pvt., HP India Sales Pvt., and Lenovo India Pvt. It has 50 branches and 63 warehouses across India, with 8,657 distributors across 680 locations.