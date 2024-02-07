Rashi Peripherals IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Rashi Peripherals Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 600 crore via a fresh issue.

The price band is fixed at Rs 295–311 per share. The three-day IPO closes on Friday.

Of the total issue size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35% for retail individual investors. The company has raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.