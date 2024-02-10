Rashi Peripherals IPO: Allotment Date, Listing Date And Where To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Rashi Peripherals IPO, the total subscription reached 59.71 times, with institutional investors subscribing 143.66 times, non-institutional investors 62.75 times, and retail investors 10.44 times.

The company aimed to raise Rs 600 crore through the issuance of 1.93 crore fresh shares. The IPO price range was set at Rs 295 to Rs 311 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application was 48 shares.