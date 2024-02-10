Rashi Peripherals IPO: Allotment Date, Listing Date And Where To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Rashi Peripherals Limited will be finalised on Monday, February 12.
On the last day of subscription for Rashi Peripherals IPO, the total subscription reached 59.71 times, with institutional investors subscribing 143.66 times, non-institutional investors 62.75 times, and retail investors 10.44 times.
The company aimed to raise Rs 600 crore through the issuance of 1.93 crore fresh shares. The IPO price range was set at Rs 295 to Rs 311 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application was 48 shares.
Rashi Peripherals IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Rashi Peripherals IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 12, 2024.
Investors can check Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the official BSE website.
Rashi Peripherals IPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 59.71 times
Institutional investors: 143.66 times.
Non-institutional investors: 62.75 times.
Retail investors: 10.44 times.
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 3.19 times
Institutional investors: 0.72 times.
Non-institutional investors: 5.88 times.
Retail investors: 3.46 times.
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 1.09 times
Institutional investors: 0.01 times or 1%
Non-institutional investors: 1.87 times
Retail investors: 1.36 times
Rashi Peripherals IPO Listing Date
Shares of Rashi Peripherals Limited are set to list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 14.
Rashi Peripherals IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 7
IPO Close Date: Friday, February 9
Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 12
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 13
Listing Date: Wednesday, February 14
About Rashi Peripherals
Incorporated in 1989, Rashi Peripherals is a company that distributes global technology brands in India. They specialise in products related to information and communication technology. The service offerings include value-added services like pre-sales, technical support, marketing services, credit solutions and warranty management services. The company has two business verticals:
Personal computing, enterprise and cloud solutions.
Lifestyle and IT essentials.