Rappid Valves IPO Opens For Subscription: Check GMP, Price Band, Offer Size And More

The initial public offering of Rappid Valves (India) Ltd. opened for bidding on Monday. Rappid Valves IPO is a book-built issue consisting entirely of a fresh issue of over 13.69 lakh shares, totalling Rs 30.41 crore.

The subscription window for the SME IPO will be open from September 23 to September 25. This will be followed by the finalisation of share allotment on September 26.

Refunds to non-allottees and credit of shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders will be done on September 27.

The company's shares are expected to be listed on the NSE on September 30.

The price band for the offering is set at Rs 210 to Rs 222 per share. Retail investors can apply for this NSE SME IPO with a minimum lot size of 600 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,33,200.

For High Net-Worth Individuals, the minimum lot size for application is 2 lots (1,200 shares), totalling Rs 2,66,400.

Link Intime Pvt. is the registrar for the Rappid Valves IPO, while Shreni Shares Ltd. has been appointed as the book-running lead manager.

Rikhav Securities Ltd. is acting as the market maker for Rappid Valves IPO.