Rajputana Biodiesel IPO Opens For Subscription: Check Price Band, GMP, Financials And Other Key Details

The Rajputana Biodiesel IPO will remain open for bidding between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28.

The price band of the IPO has been fixed between Rs 123 and Rs 130 per share. Retail investors have to buy at least a single lot of 1,000 shares, aggregating to a minimum investment of Rs 1,30,000.

Share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Nov. 29. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Dec. 2. Refunds for non-allottees will be initiated on Nov. 29.

The Rajputana Biodiesel issue is scheduled to list on Dec. 3 on the NSE SME platform, Emerge.

The book-running lead manager for the SME issue is GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. and the registrar is Maashitla Securities Pvt. The market maker for Rajputana Biodiesel IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking.