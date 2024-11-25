Rajputana Biodiesel IPO: GMP Rises To Rs 80 Per Share Ahead Of Nov. 26 Launch

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering on Nov. 26. The stock's latest grey market premium indicates a listing gain of 61.54% at the upper end of the price band, ahead of the opening of the NSE SME issue.

Rajputana Biodiesel IPO GMP stood at Rs 80 per share as of 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 25, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP projects a strong listing issue price. The listing price of the issue is expected to be Rs 210 per share.

Since the Rajputana Biodiesel IPO shares started trading in the grey market on Nov. 19, the GMP has increased from Rs 21 to Rs 80 per share in nearly a week.

Investors must note that an IPO GMP is not the official stock price and it just indicates the anticipated listing price of a stock. It is based on speculation.