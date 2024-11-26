Rajesh Power Services IPO Day 2: Check GMP, Subscription Status And More

The Rajesh Power Services IPO will remain open for subscription till November 27.

The share allotment status for the public issue will be decided on November 28.

The shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on November 29, while refunds will be initiated to non-allottees on the same day. Shares of Rajesh Power Services are likely to be listed on December 2 on BSE SME.

The Rajesh Power Services IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 319 to Rs 335 per share. Retail investors have to buy at least 400 shares in one lot, taking the minimum investment amount to Rs 1,34,000.

The book running lead manager for the SME issue is ISK Advisors Pvt. and the registrar for the issue is Bigshare Services Pvt. The market maker for the issue is Sunflower Broking.