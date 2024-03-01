Purv Flexipack IPO Allotment Today; Here's How You Can Check Allotment Status
On the last day of subscription, Purv Flexipack IPO was subscribed 421.78 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 157.32 times, non-institutional buyers 690.72 times, and retail investors 448.73 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The SME IPO offered new shares worth Rs 40.21 crore. The IPO which opened for subscription on February 27 consisted of 56.64 lakh fresh shares. Investors could apply for a minimum of 1600 shares, with the price band set at Rs 70 to Rs 71 per share.
The allotment for Purv Flexipack IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 1.
Investors can check Purv Flexipack IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Purv Flexipack IPO allotment status: How to check on Link Intime India website?
Visit the website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Purv Flexipack Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Purv Flexipack IPO Listing Date
The shares of Purv Flexipack Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Purv Flexipack IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, February 27
IPO Close Date: Thursday, February 29
Basis of Allotment: Friday, March 1
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, March 4
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, March 4
Listing Date: Tuesday, March 5
About Purv Flexipack Limited
Purv Flexipack Limited, established in 2005, deals in distributing plastic products such as BOPP film, Polyester Films, CPP films, Plastic granules, Inks, Adhesives, Masterbatches, Ethyl Acetate, and Titanium Dioxide. Their product range includes Plastic Granules, BOPP Films, Polyester Films, and Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Films. They offer diverse packaging solutions and have four well-equipped warehouses for inventory management. These warehouses are designed to maintain optimal conditions for product storage, ensuring quality preservation.