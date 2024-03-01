Purv Flexipack IPO Allotment Today; Here's How You Can Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription, Purv Flexipack IPO was subscribed 421.78 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 157.32 times, non-institutional buyers 690.72 times, and retail investors 448.73 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The SME IPO offered new shares worth Rs 40.21 crore. The IPO which opened for subscription on February 27 consisted of 56.64 lakh fresh shares. Investors could apply for a minimum of 1600 shares, with the price band set at Rs 70 to Rs 71 per share.

The allotment for Purv Flexipack IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 1.