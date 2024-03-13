Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status

The allotment for Pune E-Stock Broking IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, March 13.

The Pune E-Stock Broking IPO which started on March 7 and closed on March 12 saw the SME IPO being subscribed 371.16 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 123.02 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 775.99 times, and retail investors portion 338.92 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The IPO was a fresh issue of 46.06 lakh shares, totalling Rs 38.23 crore. The IPO price range was set between Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.