Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status
The SME IPO was subscribed 371.16 times on the final day of subscription.
The allotment for Pune E-Stock Broking IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, March 13.
The Pune E-Stock Broking IPO which started on March 7 and closed on March 12 saw the SME IPO being subscribed 371.16 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 123.02 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 775.99 times, and retail investors portion 338.92 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The IPO was a fresh issue of 46.06 lakh shares, totalling Rs 38.23 crore. The IPO price range was set between Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.
Investors who bid for the IPO can check the allotment status on the website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the IPO and on BSE website.
Steps to check allotment status on Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Pune E-Stock Broking Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Steps to check allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Pune E-Stock Broking Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
The shares of Pune E-Stock Broking Limited are set to list on BSE SME on Friday, March 15.
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO Timeline (Tentative)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, March 7
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, March 12
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, March 13
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, March 14
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, March 14
Listing Date: Friday, March 15
About Pune E-Stock Broking Limited
Pune E-Stock Broking Limited, founded in 2007, is a company that helps people invest in stocks, mutual funds, and other financial products. They offer services like buying and selling stocks through their platform, providing real-time updates on stock prices, and offering support to customers. Additionally, they provide facilities for depositing money and trading in foreign currencies. They have a web-based platform called Aero and a mobile app for convenient trading.