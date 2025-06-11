Prudential India Asset Manager Is Said To Near IPO Filing

Prudential Plc’s Indian asset-management venture is close to filing preliminary documents with the local regulator for a proposed initial public offering that may fetch as much as 100 billion rupees ($1.2 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.’s so-called draft red herring prospectus will probably be filed in the next ​three to ​four weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The company has hired a record 17 lead managers for the offering, which may value the firm at about $12 billion, they said.

The submission would kickstart the review process of what could be one of India’s biggest IPOs this year, the latest sign that the country’s new-listings market is on the cusp of a revival. That comes amid the backdrop of a rally in Indian shares, with the nation’s benchmark Nifty 50 stock index approaching a record high.