Property Share Files Draft Papers For Rs 353-Crore SM-REIT IPO

Property Share Investment Trust on Friday filed the draft papers for its small and medium real estate investment trust, or SM-REIT, public issue to raise Rs 353 crore.

The IPO comprises only a fresh issue, with no offer for sale component, as per the draft papers.

Property Share said it will also invest a minimum of 5% of the units of the scheme or Rs 17.6 crore, from its capital into the offering as part of the investment manager's contribution.

The company aims to raise Rs 353 crore for PropShare Platina, which is the first scheme under the trust.

PropShare Platina comprises 246,935 square feet of office space in Prestige Tech Platina, located in the tech hub of Bangalore, it said in a release. "It is proposed to be fully leased to a US-based tech company through a fresh 9-year lease with a 4.6-year weighted average lock-in and 15% escalation in rents every three years," it added.

"The scheme offers investors a projected FY26 distribution yield of 9%," the release further said.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the sole lead manager to the offer, KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar, and Axis Trustee Services Ltd. is the trustee for the issue.