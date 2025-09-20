Prime Cable Industries IPO To Open On Monday: GMP To Price Band—All You Need To Know

Prime Cable Industries IPO: Prime Cable Industries Ltd.'s initial public offer will open for subscription on Monday, Sept. 20. It is a book build issue worth Rs 40.01 crore, according to data on Chittorgarh website.

The IPO has fresh issue worth Rs 42 lakh and offer for sales worth Rs 35.02 crore shares. Investors can apply for the IPO in a lot size of 1,600 shares. The issue price is Rs 78–83 apiece. Prime Cable Industries IPO will conclude on Wednesday.

The tentative allotment and listing date is set on Sept 25 and Sept 29, respectively. The company's shares will be listed on both BSE and National Stock Exchange Ltd. Prime Cable Industries has raised Rs 11.39 crore from anchor investors on Friday.