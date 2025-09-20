Business NewsIPOsPrime Cable Industries IPO To Open On Monday: GMP To Price Band—All You Need To Know
Prime Cable Industries IPO To Open On Monday: GMP To Price Band—All You Need To Know

Prime Cable Industries IPO has fresh issue worth Rs 42 lakh and offer for sales worth Rs 35.02 crore shares.

20 Sep 2025, 08:39 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Prime Cable Industries IPO
Prime Cable Industries will offer its shares in the primary market in the upcoming week. (Photo: Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Cable Industries IPO: Prime Cable Industries Ltd.'s initial public offer will open for subscription on Monday, Sept. 20. It is a book build issue worth Rs 40.01 crore, according to data on Chittorgarh website.

The IPO has fresh issue worth Rs 42 lakh and offer for sales worth Rs 35.02 crore shares. Investors can apply for the IPO in a lot size of 1,600 shares. The issue price is Rs 78–83 apiece. Prime Cable Industries IPO will conclude on Wednesday.

The tentative allotment and listing date is set on Sept 25 and Sept 29, respectively. The company's shares will be listed on both BSE and National Stock Exchange Ltd. Prime Cable Industries has raised Rs 11.39 crore from anchor investors on Friday.

Prime Cable Industries GMP 

Prime Cable Industries' grey market premium is at Rs 3 per as of 6:59 p.m. This indicated that the listing price of the issue is at Rs 85 apiece, which roughly translates to listing premium of 3.61% upside from the issue price.

About Prime Cable Industries

Prime Cable Industries is a domestic cable manufacturing company which produces a wide range of cables — low tension polyvinyl chloride, PVC, and XLPE power, control, and AB cable. The company sells cables and wires under the brand name of Primecab and Renufo. It serves to power generation, distribution, and transmission industry, oil and gas and more. Prime Cable Industries was set up in 1997 as a proprietorship firm.

Prime Cable Industries Financials

Prime Cable Industries has reported that its revenue has surged 71% on the year to Rs 141.10 crore in the financial year 2025. Its Ebitda was at Rs 14.71 crore in the fiscal year 2025, compared to Rs 4.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Prime Cable Industries' net profit surged 319% on the year to Rs 7.50 crore in financial year 2025 from Rs 1.79 crore.

