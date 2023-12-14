Presstonic Engineering IPO Allotment Date And How To Check Allotment Status
The Presstonic Engineering Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on December 13, with a remarkable response from investors. On the last day, investors showed substantial enthusiasm, with a total subscription of 168.25 times the offered shares. The IPO, with a fixed price issue of Rs 23.30 crores, attracted attention with its fresh issue of 32.37 lakh shares at a price of Rs 72 per share. Retail investors, contributing to the total subscription, demonstrated significant participation. The public issue was subscribed 188.94 times in the retail category, 133.56 times in the Other category by December 13, 2023.
Investors who had subscribed for the Presstonic Engineering IPO will now be keenly looking forward to the allotment details. Here's all you need to know.
Presstonic Engineering IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for the Presstonic Engineering Limited is scheduled to be finalised on Thursday, December 14.
* This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Presstonic Engineering IPO Listing Date
Shares of Presstonic Engineering Limited are set to list on NSE SME on Monday, December 18.
* This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Where to check Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment status
Investors can check the Presstonic Engineering IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the issue, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.
Presstonic Engineering IPO Allotment Status: How to check?
Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/
Select "Presstonic Engineering Limited" from the drop-down list on the IPO Allotment Status page.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Presstonic Engineering IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, December 11
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, December 13
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, December 14
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, December 15
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, December 15
Listing Date: Monday, December 18
Presstonic Engineering IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 23.30 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 3,236,800 shares
Shares for fresh issue: Aggregating up to Rs 23.30 Crores
Price band: Rs 72 per share
Lot size: 1600 Shares
About Presstonic Engineering Limited
Incorporated in 1996, Presstonic Engineering Limited is a leading manufacturer of Metro Rail Rolling Stock Products, Metro Rail Signalling Products, and Infrastructure Products for both global and domestic OEMs. The company's diverse product portfolio includes interior and non-interior rolling stock products, signaling products, and various infrastructure products. With a manufacturing facility located in Viswaneedam, Bangalore, spanning over 28,317.50 sq. ft., Presstonic Engineering has a solid presence in the rail and metro rail equipment manufacturing and maintenance sector.