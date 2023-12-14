Presstonic Engineering IPO Allotment Date And How To Check Allotment Status

The Presstonic Engineering Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded its subscription period on December 13, with a remarkable response from investors. On the last day, investors showed substantial enthusiasm, with a total subscription of 168.25 times the offered shares. The IPO, with a fixed price issue of Rs 23.30 crores, attracted attention with its fresh issue of 32.37 lakh shares at a price of Rs 72 per share. Retail investors, contributing to the total subscription, demonstrated significant participation. The public issue was subscribed 188.94 times in the retail category, 133.56 times in the Other category by December 13, 2023.

Investors who had subscribed for the Presstonic Engineering IPO will now be keenly looking forward to the allotment details. Here's all you need to know.