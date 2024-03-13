Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
The SME IPO was oversubscribed 178.54 times on the last day of subscription.
The Pratham EPC Projects IPO which ended on March 4 was a book-built issue of Rs 36 crore comprising 48 lakh shares. The price band per share was set between Rs 71-75, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.
On the last day of subscription for Pratham EPC Projects IPO, the SME IPO was subscribed 178.54 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 70.28 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 320.53 times, and retail investors 179.48 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
Here's all you need to know about the allotment details of the Pratham EPC Projects IPO.
Applicants of the Pratham EPC Projects IPO can check allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd, the registrar for the issue.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check the Pratham EPC Projects IPO allotment status on Link Intime India:
Visit the website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Pratham EPC Projects Limited" from the company drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, Account Number/IFSC or DP/Client ID and enter the details.
Click on the 'Submit' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Successful bidders who secure the allotment will receive the credit of equivalent shares in their Demat account on Friday, March 15. Applicants who failed to secure the allocation will receive the refunds on the same day.
The shares of Pratham EPC Projects Limited are set to list on NSE EMERGE on Monday, March 18.
About Pratham EPC Projects Limited
Founded in 2008, Pratham EPC Projects Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, that has emerged as a reputed Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company delivering several projects across India across the Irrigation, Power & Industrial, Water & Environment and Oil & Gas Pipelines sectors. As per the details available on their website, the mission of Pratham EPC is to be the topmost provider of superior construction services by maintaining the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, and honesty in thier relationships with suppliers, contractors, and clients serving them with quality and timely services.