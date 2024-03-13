Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

The Pratham EPC Projects IPO which ended on March 4 was a book-built issue of Rs 36 crore comprising 48 lakh shares. The price band per share was set between Rs 71-75, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.

On the last day of subscription for Pratham EPC Projects IPO, the SME IPO was subscribed 178.54 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 70.28 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 320.53 times, and retail investors 179.48 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

Here's all you need to know about the allotment details of the Pratham EPC Projects IPO.