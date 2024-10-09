Pranik Logistics IPO Opens On Oct 10: Check Offer Size, Price Band, GMP And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Pranik Logistics Ltd. is set to open for subscription on Oct. 10.

The Rs 22.47-crore book building issue comprises entirely a fresh issuance of 29.18 lakh shares. The bidding window will remain open till Oct. 14.

The IPO price band has been fixed in a range of Rs 73 to Rs 77 per share of a value of Rs 10 each.

Here are key details you must know before applying for Pranik Logistics IPO:

Retail investors can apply for at least a single lot size of 1,600 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 1,23,000 at the upper price band of the issue. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Oct. 15, followed by initiation of refunds to non-allottees on Oct. 16. Shares will also be credited to the Demat account of successful bidders on the same day.

Shares of Pranik Logistics Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Oct. 17.

The promoters of Pranik Logistics Ltd. – Pranav Kumar Sonthalia, Shradha Kumari and Minal Sonthalia– hold more than 99% stake in the company.

The company has appointed Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. as the book running lead manager and Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. as the registrar for the issue.

Prabhat Financial Services Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.