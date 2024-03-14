Popular Vehicles & Services, Signoria Creation, Royal Sense IPOs To Conclude Today; Check Details

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO (Mainboard IPO) was subscribed 1.24 times as of 4:45 PM on Thursday.

Institutional investors: 1.92 times

Non-institutional investors: 0.67 times

Retail investors: 1.06 times

Employee reserved: 7.96 times.

The automobile dealer launched its IPO on March 12 and saw tepid response to its initial public offering with institutional investors subscribing 1.92 times.

Signor Creation IPO (SME IPO) was subscribed 663.31 times as of 4:45 PM on Thursday.

Qualified institutions: 107.56 times

Non-institutional buyers: 1290.30 times

Retail investors: 562.03 times.

The women's clothing manufacturer launched its IPO on March 12 and saw tremendous response to its initial public offering with non-institutional buyers leading the charge.

Royal Sense IPO (SME IPO) was subscribed 8.46 times as of 4:45 PM on Thursday.

Non-institutional buyers: 9.72 times

Retail investors: 7.18 times.

The medical equipment manufacturer launched its IPO on March 12 and has seen a reasonable response to its initial public offering with non-institutional buyers leading the charge.