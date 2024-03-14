Popular Vehicles & Services, Signoria Creation, Royal Sense IPOs To Conclude Today; Check Details
One mainboard and two SME IPOs will conclude their subscription period on Thursday, March 14. The three IPOs - Signoria Creation, Popular Vehicles & Services and Royal Sense will list on the stock exchanges in the coming week.
Here's all you need to know about these IPOs and what will follow in the coming days.
IPO Subscription Status (Latest)
Popular Vehicles & Services IPO (Mainboard IPO) was subscribed 1.24 times as of 4:45 PM on Thursday.
Institutional investors: 1.92 times
Non-institutional investors: 0.67 times
Retail investors: 1.06 times
Employee reserved: 7.96 times.
The automobile dealer launched its IPO on March 12 and saw tepid response to its initial public offering with institutional investors subscribing 1.92 times.
Signor Creation IPO (SME IPO) was subscribed 663.31 times as of 4:45 PM on Thursday.
Qualified institutions: 107.56 times
Non-institutional buyers: 1290.30 times
Retail investors: 562.03 times.
The women's clothing manufacturer launched its IPO on March 12 and saw tremendous response to its initial public offering with non-institutional buyers leading the charge.
Royal Sense IPO (SME IPO) was subscribed 8.46 times as of 4:45 PM on Thursday.
Non-institutional buyers: 9.72 times
Retail investors: 7.18 times.
The medical equipment manufacturer launched its IPO on March 12 and has seen a reasonable response to its initial public offering with non-institutional buyers leading the charge.
IPO Allotment Date
The allotment date for all three IPOs - Signoria Creation, Popular Vehicles & Services and Royal Sense is Friday, March 15. Share allocation is expected to be finalised on this day.
IPO Details
The Popular Vehicles & Services IPO is a Rs 601.6 crore initial public offering and is a combination of a fresh issue of 0.85 crore shares aggregating to Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares aggregating to Rs 351.55 crore. The issue price was set at Rs 280-295 per share.
The Signoria Creation IPO is a Rs 9.28 crore book-built issue comprising of a fresh issue of 14.28 lakh shares. The issue price was set at Rs 61-65 per share with the minimum lot size for an application being 2000 shares.
The Royal Sense IPO is a Rs 9.86 crore fixed-priced issue comprising of a fresh issue of 14.5 lakh shares. The issue price was set at Rs 68 per share with the minimum lot size for an application being 2000 shares.
IPO Allotment Status
Investors who bid for the Popular Vehicles & Services IPO can check the allotment status on Link Intime India (IPO registrar) and the BSE website.
Investors who bid for the SME IPOs - Signoria Creation and Royal Sense can check the allotment status on the Bigshare Services (IPO registrar) website.
IPO Listing Date
Popular Vehicles & Services IPO will be listed on BSE & NSE on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Shares of Signoria Creation Limited and Royal Sense Limited will list on NSE Emerge and BSE SME respectively on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.