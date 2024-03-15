Popular Vehicles And Services IPO Allotment Status: How To Check?
The allotment of shares of Popular Vehicles and Services is expected to be finalised today.
The IPO that began on March 12 and closed for subscription on March 14 saw the total subscription reach 1.23 times on the last day of subscription, with Institutional investors subscribing 1.97 times, non-institutional investors subscribing 0.66 times, retail investors subscribing 1.05 times, and Employees reserved portion 7.59 times.
The Rs 601.6-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale. The company has raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue. Investors could purchase shares within the price range of Rs 280 to Rs 295 per share. The minimum lot size for the application was 50 shares.
The allotment status for Popular Vehicles & Services IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 15.
Investors can check the Popular Vehicles & Services IPO allotment status on official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the BSE website.
Follow these steps to check Popular Vehicles and Services IPO allotment status on Link Intime India
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
Select "Popular Vehicles and Services Limited" from the company drop-down list on the Public Issue page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, DP Client ID or Account Number/IFSC
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Follow these steps to check Popular Vehicles and Services IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Popular Vehicles and Services Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO is set to list on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 19.
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, March 12
IPO Close Date: Thursday, March 14
Basis of Allotment: Friday, March 15
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, March 18
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, March 18
Listing Date: Tuesday, March 19
About Popular Vehicles and Services Limited
The company is into diversified automobile dealerships in India. It caters to the complete life cycle of vehicle ownership, right from the sale of new vehicles, servicing and repairing vehicles, distributing spare parts and accessories, to facilitating the sale and exchange of pre-owned vehicles, operating driving schools and facilitating the sale of third-party financial and insurance products.