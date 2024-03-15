Popular Vehicles And Services IPO Allotment Status: How To Check?

The IPO that began on March 12 and closed for subscription on March 14 saw the total subscription reach 1.23 times on the last day of subscription, with Institutional investors subscribing 1.97 times, non-institutional investors subscribing 0.66 times, retail investors subscribing 1.05 times, and Employees reserved portion 7.59 times.

The Rs 601.6-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale. The company has raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue. Investors could purchase shares within the price range of Rs 280 to Rs 295 per share. The minimum lot size for the application was 50 shares.

The allotment status for Popular Vehicles & Services IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 15.