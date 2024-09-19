Popular Foundations IPO Final Day: Latest Subscription Status And GMP Today

Popular Foundations GMP Today, Day 5 Subscription Status: The initial public offering of Popular Foundations Ltd. which opened on September 13 will close on Thursday. The fixed-price offering aims to raise Rs 19.87 crore through a fresh issue of 53.7 lakh shares.

The SME issue was subscribed 1.19 on Day 1, 3.27 times on Day 2, 5.06 times on Day 3 and 7.25 times on Day 4.

The subscription process for initial public offers ending on Sept. 18 had been extended for a day due to a bank holiday in the state of Maharashtra.