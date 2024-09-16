PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Grey Market Premium Hints At Strong Listing Day Gains

Ahead of the listing of PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares on Tuesday, grey market projections indicate a strong debut for the company's IPO, which was subscribed over 59 times.

The grey market premium for the shares stood at Rs 309 as of 3:59 p.m. on Monday, according to the website Investor Gain. This takes the estimated listing price to Rs 789, which is 64.3% higher than the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 480.

However, GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.

The Rs 1,100-crore IPO was launched by the Maharashtra-based jewellery chain last week. It comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale component of Rs 250 crore by promoter SVG Business Trust.

At the close of the subscription window, on Thursday, the IPO was subscribed 59.41 times led by demand from qualified institutional buyers. Cumulatively, the issue received bids for 1,00,31,53,273 shares against 1,68,85,964 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.