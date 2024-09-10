PN Gadgil IPO Subscribed 56% So Far On Day One

NDTV ProfitIPOsPN Gadgil IPO Subscribed 56% So Far On Day One
The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 456 to Rs 480 per share.

10 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: PNG Jewellers/X)</p></div>
PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Tuesday to raise Rs 1,100 crore. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares worth Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale of 0.52 crore shares worth Rs 250 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 456 to Rs 480 per share. Retail investors will need to invest a minimum of Rs 14,880 for one lot of 31 shares. For small non-institutional investors, the minimum investment size is Rs 2.08 lakh for 14 lots (434 shares), while large non-institutional investors will require Rs 10.12 lakh for 68 lots (2,108 shares).

The IPO will close on Sept. 12 and the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by Sept. 13. The company’s shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set for Sept. 17.

Issue Details

  • Issue opening: Sept. 9.

  • Issue closing: Sept. 12.

  • Issue price: Rs 456-480 per share.

  • Fresh issue: Rs 850 crore.

  • Offer for sale: Rs 250 crore.

  • Total issue size: Rs 1,100 crore.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will utilise the net proceeds towards funding the following objects:

  • Expenditure towards setting up 12 new stores in Maharashtra (new stores).

  • Repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company.

  • General corporate purposes.

Financial Performance

The company’s revenue grew 35.6% to Rs 6,110.9 crore in fiscal 2024, compared to Rs 4,507.5 crore in the previous fiscal. This was driven by strong operational performance and possible increased demand.

This revenue boost helped the company improve its profitability considerably, as reflected in the rise in Ebitda from Rs 122.63 crore in fiscal 2023 to Rs 269.25 crore in fiscal 2024, marking a 119.5% increase.

Ebitda margin stood at 4.41% in fiscal 2024, compared to 2.72% in fiscal 2023.

The company's net profit grew 64.6% to Rs 154.3 crore during the period, compared to Rs 93.7 crore in fiscal 2023, reflecting stronger bottom-line performance.

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Subscription Status

The PN Gadgil IPO has been subscribed 0.56 times, or 56%, as of 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

  • Institutional investors: nil.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.69 times, or 69%.

  • Retail investors: 0.82 times, or 82%.

