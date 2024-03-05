Platinum Industries Shares Debut At 33% Premium Over IPO Price
The Rs 235.32 crore IPO was subscribed 2.08 times on its third and final day.
Shares of Platinum Industries Ltd. were listed at Rs 228 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a premium of 33.3% over their IPO price of Rs 171 apiece.
On the NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 225, a 31.5% premium.
The Rs 235.32 crore IPO was subscribed 2.08 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (151 times), retail investors (50.99 times), and non-institutional investors (141.83 times).
The book-running lead manager for the issue is Unistone Capital Pvt. and the shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.
The company mopped up Rs 70.6 crore from anchor investors a day before its IPO. It allotted 41.2 lakh equity shares to seven funds at Rs 171 apiece.
Business
Platinum operates in the speciality chemicals industry and is engaged in manufacturing stabilisers with the business segments of PVC stabilisers, CPVC additives and lubricants.
The company's products find application in PVC pipes, profiles and fittings; electrical wires and cables; SPC floor tiles, rigid PVC foam boards, packaging materials.
Its manufacturing facility is in Palghar, and it is spread across an aggregate parcel of land measuring about 21,000 sq. ft.
"We are extremely positive about how the company is taking the industry ahead," Krishna Rana, chairman and managing director, Platinum Industries told NDTV Profit in an interview. "There are no peers that are listed. We will be the first movers in the industry to take this step going forward with a public issue."
The PVC industry is witnessing a phenomenal demand with government supports and schemes, Rana said. He is very bullish on the growth of the company as the demand for the product will only increase. The company will clock in a 11-14% pat returns going forward, Rana said.