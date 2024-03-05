Platinum Industries Shares Debut At 33% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Platinum Industries Ltd. were listed at Rs 228 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a premium of 33.3% over their IPO price of Rs 171 apiece.

On the NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 225, a 31.5% premium.

The Rs 235.32 crore IPO was subscribed 2.08 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (151 times), retail investors (50.99 times), and non-institutional investors (141.83 times).