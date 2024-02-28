Platinum Industries IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Platinum Industries Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its second day on Wednesday after it was subscribed 8.04 times on the previous day.

The IPO, which was launched to raise up to Rs 235.3 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 1.37 crore shares. The company has allotted a pre-IPO placement of 9.1 lakh equity shares by way of a private placement at an issue price of Rs 157 apiece.

The PVC & CPVC additives manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 166 to Rs 171 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 87 shares. The three-day issue will close on Thursday.

The book-running lead manager for the issue is Unistone Capital Pvt. and the shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

The company mopped up Rs 70.6 crore from anchor investors a day before its IPO. The company allotted 41.2 lakh equity shares to seven funds at Rs 171 apiece.