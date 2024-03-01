Platinum Industries IPO Allotment Today; How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription, Platinum Industries IPO was subscribed 99.03 times, with institutional investors subscribing 151 times, non-institutional investors 141.83 times, and retail investors 50.99 times.

The IPO, valued at Rs 235.3 crore, consists entirely of fresh shares amounting to 1.37 crore. The company set the price band for its IPO at Rs 166 to Rs 171 per share, with a minimum lot size for application set at 87 shares. The IPO was opened for subscription on February 27, and closed on February 29.

The allotment for Platinum Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 1.