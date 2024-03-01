Platinum Industries IPO Allotment Today; How To Check Allotment Status
On the last day of subscription, Platinum Industries IPO was subscribed 99.03 times, with institutional investors subscribing 151 times, non-institutional investors 141.83 times, and retail investors 50.99 times.
The IPO, valued at Rs 235.3 crore, consists entirely of fresh shares amounting to 1.37 crore. The company set the price band for its IPO at Rs 166 to Rs 171 per share, with a minimum lot size for application set at 87 shares. The IPO was opened for subscription on February 27, and closed on February 29.
The allotment for Platinum Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 1.
Investors can check Platinum Industries IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and on BSE website.
How to check Platinum Industries IPO allotment status on the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Platinum Industries Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Platinum Industries IPO allotment status on the BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Platinum Industries Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Platinum Industries IPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 99.03 times
Institutional investors: 151 times.
Non-institutional investors: 141.83 times.
Retail investors: 50.99 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 22.19 times
Institutional investors: 0.90 times or 90%.
Non-institutional investors: 42.85 times.
Retail investors: 25.50 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 8.04 times
Institutional investors: 0.07 times or 7%.
Non-institutional investors: 13.58 times.
Retail investors: 10.21 times.
Platinum Industries IPO Listing Date
Platinum Industries IPO will list on BSE & NSE with a tentative listing date - Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Platinum Industries IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024
IPO Close Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Basis of Allotment: Friday, March 1, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, March 4, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, March 4, 2024
Listing Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
About Platinum Industries Limited
Platinum Industries Limited, established in August 2016, specialises in making stabilisers, including PVC stabilisers, CPVC additives, and lubricants. Their products are used in various applications like PVC pipes, electrical wires, packaging materials, etc. The manufacturing facility is located in Palghar, Maharashtra, covering 21,000 sq. ft.