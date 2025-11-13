Pine Labs IPO: Listing Date, Expected Share Price, And Latest GMP Trends

The listing of Pine Labs Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market.

Shares of Pine Labs will list on the BSE and NSE on, Friday, November 14. The share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Wednesday, November 12. Successful bidders will recieve the allotted shares on Thursday, November 13, and refunds were also issued on the same day.

The grey market premium for the mainboard offer had captured the attention of private market investors, as it reached Rs 35 when the price band for the public issue was announced. But since then, the GMP has been trending lower in the days leading up to the final day of subscription. Ahead of its listing, the GMP has shown marginal gains after trading nearly flat on the private market.

ccording to BSE data, the Rs 3,899.91 crore IPO received bids for 24,09,38,834 shares against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, with investors subscribing the mainboard offer 2.46 times

Here’s a look at what the latest market trends indicate for the IPO of Pine Labs.