Pine Labs IPO GMP Falls As Subscription For The Mainboard Offer Opens

The grey market premium (GMP) of Pine Labs’ IPO was Rs 12 as of 8:00 a.m. on November 7. With the upper end of the price band set at Rs 221 apiece, the stock is expected to list around Rs 233, indicating a potential listing gain of nearly 5.43% for investors.

The highest GMP recorded for the IPO was Rs 60 on November 1. The grey market premium has shown a declining trend since then, with a GMP of Rs 35 on November 3 and Rs 22 on November 4. The GMP fell further to Rs 17 on November 5.

Overall, a 65% decline has been observed as compared to the GMP recorded on November 3. Although this can change when the IPO opens for subscription today.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.