Pine Labs IPO GMP Falls Ahead Of Day 2 Of Subscription; Check Key Details

Pine Labs Limited, a leading merchant commerce platform, that launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Friday, November 7, saw an overall subscription of 13%.

According to the BSE data, investors have bid for 1,59,89,684 shares against the 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, booking 0.16 times on Day 2, as of 10:30 a.m.

Pine Labs offers point-of-sale (POS) solutions, payment processing, and merchant financing services.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the mainboard offer has captured market attention, with the GMP trending lower in the days leading up to Day 2 of subscription. Ahead of its launch, the GMP was as high as Rs 35, but has now declined more than 80%.

As the subscription for the mainboard offer enters its second day, here’s all you need to know about the Pine Labs Ltd. IPO, including the latest grey market premium (GMP), the official price band, offer size, and other essential details.