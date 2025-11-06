Pine Labs IPO GMP Declines Ahead Of November 7 Launch

Pine Labs Ltd., a merchant commerce platform offering point-of-sale (POS) solutions, payment processing, and merchant financing services, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 7.

Ahead of its launch this week, the grey market premium for the mainboard offer has started to grab headlines, with the GMP declining by 50% over the last few days.

With the subscription period just around the corner, here’s all you need to know about the Pine Labs Ltd. IPO, including the latest grey market premium (GMP), price band,offer size, and other details.