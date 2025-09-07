PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Major Offers Shares Worth Rs 3,820 Crore — Check Details

Delhi-based edtech major PhysicsWallah Ltd. filed the draft offer documents for an initial public offering of shares worth Rs 3,820 crore. The company will raise up to Rs 3,100 crore via a fresh issue, and co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari will sell equity worth Rs 720 crore via an offer for sale.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 apiece. Details regarding the price band, IPO period, listing date, and other relevant information will be issued after obtaining SEBI approval.

In July, PhysicsWallah received the market regulator's approval for its confidentially filed draft papers.

The last funding round, which marked a 2.5 times jump over PhysicsWallah's previous valuation of $1.1 billion, was led by Hornbill Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners alongside existing investors GSV and WestBridge.

Promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari will each sell shares worth up to Rs 360 crore, as per the DRHP.

JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., Goldman Sachs (India), and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. are the lead bankers to the IPO.