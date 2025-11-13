PhysicsWallah IPO Subscribed 15% So Far On Final Day — Check GMP, Other Details

PhysicsWallah Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed to 15% so far on the third day, on Thursday. The IPO was subscribed to 13% on the second day.

Delhi-based leading ed-tech company PhysicsWallah aims to raise up to Rs 3,100 crore through a fresh issue, and co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari will sell equity worth Rs 380 crore via an offer-for-sale. Both founders own over 80% stake.

The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 28.44 crore shares, valued at Rs 3,100 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares, amounting to Rs 380 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 103-Rs 109 per share. Retail investors need to apply for at least a single lot size of 137 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,933 at the upper limit of the issue price.

PhysicsWallah will utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for various purposes. It will use Rs 710 crore for marketing initiatives, Rs 548 crore for lease payments of existing identified offline and hybrid centers operated by the company, Rs 460 crore for capital expenditure for fit-outs of new offline and hybrid centers, and Rs 471 crore for investment in subsidiary Xylem Learning Pvt.

