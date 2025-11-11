PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check Key Details, GMP, Analyst Views And Subscription
PhysicsWallah IPO to raise up to Rs 3,100 crore through a fresh issue, and co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari will sell equity worth Rs 380 crore via an offer-for-sale.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Edtech Unicorn Bets Big On Offline Expansion
PhysicsWallah, which remains bullish on the online medium of education, is also betting big on its offline expansion by opening new learning centres in cities where demand is high, its co-founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said.
Explaining the strategy, Pandey said the company is following a hyperlocal approach, setting up city-level hubs and learning centres in regions where it currently lacks a direct presence.
This move will allow students to access PhysicsWallah's services in their own hometowns, reducing the need to migrate to larger cities for quality coaching, he added.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Mutual Funds Acquires Stake
A total of 14 mutual funds subscribed through 35 schemes, representing 55% of the anchor allocation. They include ICICI Prudential, Motilal Oswal, Tata Mutual Fund, Edelweiss, Aditya Birla Sun Life and Kotak Mutual Fund.
American investment management giant Capital Group secured 9.9% of the anchor book issue through affiliate Smallcap World Fund, Inc.
Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, Abu Dhabi Investment Council, and PineBridge Investments LLC are the marquee foreign investors in the pre-IPO fundraise.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Subscription Status
The PhysicsWallah IPO has been subscribed 4% as of 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0 times.
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 0.01 times or 1%.
Retail Individual Investors: 0.18 times or 18%.
Employee Reserved: 0.52 times or 52%.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Anchor Round Garners Over Rs 1,500 Crore
Mutual funds secured more than half the allocation of PhysicsWallah Ltd. shares in the pre-IPO anchor round on Monday. The mainboard issue is set to open on Nov. 11.
The company raised Rs 1,560 crore from anchor investors. It allotted 14,33,80,733 shares at Rs 109 apiece to 57 entities.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 Live Updates: AI Impact
PhyscicsWallah co-founder, Prateek Maheshwari said artificial intelligence has made learning hyper-personalised. He claimed AI has solved over four crore queries on their platform with 88% accuracy. The company has built up a 100-strong team for AI.
The entrepreneur, however, does not think an AI tutor can ever replace a human teacher in the near future. "If it comes, we will be at the forefront as we have the data and team to crack it," he said.