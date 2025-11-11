PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check Key Details, GMP, Analyst Views And Subscription

PhysicsWallah, which remains bullish on the online medium of education, is also betting big on its offline expansion by opening new learning centres in cities where demand is high, its co-founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said.

Explaining the strategy, Pandey said the company is following a hyperlocal approach, setting up city-level hubs and learning centres in regions where it currently lacks a direct presence.

This move will allow students to access PhysicsWallah's services in their own hometowns, reducing the need to migrate to larger cities for quality coaching, he added.