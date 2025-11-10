PhysicsWallah IPO: Anchor Round Garners Over Rs 1,500 Crore Mostly From Mutual Funds

Mutual funds secured more than half the allocation of PhysicsWallah Ltd. shares in the pre-IPO anchor round on Monday. The mainboard issue is set to open on Nov. 11.

The company raised Rs 1,560 crore from anchor investors. It allotted 14,33,80,733 shares at Rs 109 apiece to 57 entities.

A total of 14 mutual funds subscribed through 35 schemes, representing 55% of the anchor allocation. They include ICICI Prudential, Motilal Oswal, Tata Mutual Fund, Edelweiss, Aditya Birla Sun Life and Kotak Mutual Fund.

American investment management giant Capital Group secured 9.9% of the anchor book issue through affiliate Smallcap World Fund, Inc.

Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, Abu Dhabi Investment Council, and PineBridge Investments LLC are the marquee foreign investors in the pre-IPO fundraise.

Delhi-based leading ed-tech company PhysicsWallah aims to raise up to Rs 3,100 crore through a fresh issue, and co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari will sell equity worth Rs 380 crore via an offer-for-sale. Both founders own over 80% stake.

The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 28.44 crore shares, valued at Rs 3,100 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares, amounting to Rs 380 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 103-Rs 109 per share. Retail investors need to apply for at least a single lot size of 137 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,933 at the upper limit of the issue price.

PhysicsWallah, which started as a YouTube channel, is an Indian ed-tech company that offers affordable and comprehensive educational courses primarily for competitive examinations and professional upskilling.