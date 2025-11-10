PhysicsWallah Eyes South India Expansion After IPO Fundraise, Says Prateek Maheshwari

Ed-tech firm PhysicsWallah Ltd. will expand in southern India using the capital boost from the initial public offering, co-founder Prateek Maheshwari said.

"This will be the first midcap education company IPO in India. We are strong in the Hindi heartland and want to expand in southern India," Maheshwari told NDTV Profit.

"This listing will allow us to tap that part of the country. We will have access to large capital, which will allow us to consolidate the market in future," he said.

Maheshwari also said turning PhysicsWallah, among the country's top five education companies in terms of revenue, into a publicly traded company will make it even more disciplined.

PhysicsWallah will utilise the proceeds from the IPO fresh issue for various purposes. It will use Rs 710 crore for marketing initiatives, Rs 548 crore for lease payments of existing identified offline and hybrid centres operated by the company, Rs 460 crore for capital expenditure for fit-outs of new offline and hybrid centres, and Rs 471 crore for investment in subsidiary Xylem Learning Pvt.

The company plans to spend this Rs 700 crore over a span of three years. PhysicsWallah currently operates its southern presence through its own outlets, its application and Xylem.