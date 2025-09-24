PhonePe Files Confidential Draft Papers For IPO

PhonePe, a Walmart-backed fintech company, has filed confidential draft papers for its Initial Public Offering, the company confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, Sept 24.

As per a Moneycontrol report, the company is aiming to raise around Rs 12,000 crore.

However, it is important to note that the filing of confidential papers does not necessarily mean that the company will undertake an IPO.

On Sept. 22, the company reported a narrowing of its consolidated losses to Rs 1,727.4 crore in FY25, down from Rs 1,996.1 crore in the preceding fiscal, PTI said.