Phoenix Overseas IPO Opens Today — Check GMP, Price, Issue Size And Other Details

The bidding process for the Phoenix Overseas IPO will be live between Sept. 20 and Sept. 24. The company has fixed the price band for the public offer in the range of Rs 61 to Rs 64 apiece. Retail investors can bid in this SME IPO with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares amounting to Rs 1,28,000 at the upper price band.

The allotment of shares in Phoenix Overseas IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 25. Shares of Phoenix Overseas Ltd. will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date set of Sept. 27.

The company has appointed Khandwala Securities Ltd. as the book-running lead manager for the IPO. Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.

Nikunj Stock Brokers SKI is acting as the market maker for Phoenix Overseas IPO.