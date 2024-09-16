Pelatro IPO Opens For Subscription: Check GMP, Price Band And Other Details

Share allotment in Pelatro IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 20. This will be followed by initiation of refund for non-allottees and credit of shares to demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 23

Pelatro IPO is likely to be listed on Sept. 24. The company's shares are set to list on the NSE SME platform Emerge.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 190 to Rs 200 per equity share. Retail investors can bid with a minimum lot size of 600 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,20,000.

Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar of the issue, while Cumulative Capital Private Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Pelatro IPO.

Shree Bahubali Stock Broking is the market maker of the IPO.