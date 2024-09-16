Pelatro IPO Opens For Subscription: Check GMP, Price Band And Other Details
Pelatro IPO is likely to be listed on Sept. 24. The company's shares are set to list on the NSE SME platform Emerge.
The initial public offering of Pelatro Ltd. opened for subscription on Monday. The offering, an entirely fresh issue of 27.99 lakh shares, aims to raise Rs 55.98 crore from the market. Investors can apply for shares by Sept. 19. Here is everything you need to know about Pelatro IPO.
Pelatro IPO Details
Share allotment in Pelatro IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 20. This will be followed by initiation of refund for non-allottees and credit of shares to demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 23
Pelatro IPO is likely to be listed on Sept. 24. The company's shares are set to list on the NSE SME platform Emerge.
The price band has been fixed at Rs 190 to Rs 200 per equity share. Retail investors can bid with a minimum lot size of 600 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,20,000.
Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar of the issue, while Cumulative Capital Private Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Pelatro IPO.
Shree Bahubali Stock Broking is the market maker of the IPO.
Pelatro IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Pelatro is Rs 0 as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, implying no gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 200 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Business
According to its website, Pelatro Ltd. is a specialised solution provider in the telecom and banking marketing space. It offers a comprehensive customer engagement platform called 'mViva' that engages in customer-centric interactions between enterprises or brands and their end users. This platform helps businesses understand the behaviour and needs of customers and enhance their engagement with end users.
As of May 31, the 'mVia' platform had been implemented or was under implementation in 38 telecom networks across 30 countries, including India.
Bajaj Housing Poised For Strong Growth Alongside Industry As Economic Tailwinds Aid: Sanjiv Bajaj
Use of Proceeds
Pelatro Ltd. plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to purchase and install IT equipment, computer hardware, servers and other ancillary equipment. The company will further use the funds to invest in its subsidiary and meet working capital needs. The rest of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Financial Performance
The consolidated revenue of Pelatro Ltd. stood at Rs 55.36 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the financial year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.