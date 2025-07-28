Patel Chem Specialities IPO Day 2: Latest GMP, Subscription Status And All You Need To Know

The initial public offering (IPO) of Patel Chem Specialities continued to witness a strong demand on the second day of bidding on July 28, driven by retail investors.

The SME IPO was overall subscribed 8.35 times till 11:49 a.m. on Monday, as per the Chittorgarh data.

Patel Chem Specialities IPO received bids for more than 3.8 crore shares against 45.59 lakh shares on offer.

Retail investors showed the highest demand by subscribing to their quota 13.69 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked the issue 6.99 times. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIBs) segment saw a muted demand with a subscription of only 0.01 times.

Those who want to participate in the IPO can check the following details before making an investment call.