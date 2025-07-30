Patel Chem Specialities IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And More
Investors who bid for the Patel Chem Specialities IPO can check the shares allotment status on the websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
Patel Chem Specialities IPO shares allotment status is set to be finalised on Wednesday, July 30. The initial public offering (IPO) of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd. was subscribed 167.32 times on the third and last day of bidding on July 29. The BSE SME issue attracted bids for nearly 77.96 crore shares against 45.59 lakh shares on offer.
The retail quota of the IPO was booked 173 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 236.62 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 105.27 times.
Investors who applied for the Patel Chem Specialities IPO can check their share allotment status on the websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India).
Check Patel Chem Specialities IPO Allotment On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the official website of MUFG Intime India here.
Select ‘Patel Chem Specialities Ltd.’ from the dropdown list under company name.
Choose one of the following options to proceed: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selected option.
Click on ‘Search’ to view your allotment status.
Check Patel Chem Specialities IPO Allotment On BSE Website
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Patel Chem Specialities Ltd.’
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the captcha for verification.
Click on the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment status.
The company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares on July 31, after finalising the share allotment status. Shares of Patel Chem Specialities are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Aug. 1.
Patel Chem Specialities IPO GMP Today
According to Investorgain, the GMP (grey market premium) for the Patel Chem Specialities IPO stood at Rs 35 per share at 7 a.m. on July 30. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 119 apiece, at a premium of 41.67% over the issue price.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation.
Patel Chem Specialities IPO Key Details
The Patel Chem Specialities IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 58.8 crore. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 70 lakh equity shares. Patel Chem Specialities IPO price band was fixed at Rs 82 to Rs 84 per share.
Use of Proceeds
Patel Chem Specialities plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.
About Patel Chem Specialities
Patel Chem Specialities Ltd., incorporated in 2008, manufactures and exports pharmaceutical excipients and specialty chemicals. Its product range includes ingredients used as binders, disintegrants, thickeners, stabilisers and gelling agents across the pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic and industrial sectors.
The company operates manufacturing facilities in Vatva (Ahmedabad) and Talod (Himmatnagar).
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.