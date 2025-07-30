Patel Chem Specialities IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And More

Patel Chem Specialities IPO shares allotment status is set to be finalised on Wednesday, July 30. The initial public offering (IPO) of Patel Chem Specialities Ltd. was subscribed 167.32 times on the third and last day of bidding on July 29. The BSE SME issue attracted bids for nearly 77.96 crore shares against 45.59 lakh shares on offer.

The retail quota of the IPO was booked 173 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 236.62 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 105.27 times.

Investors who applied for the Patel Chem Specialities IPO can check their share allotment status on the websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India).