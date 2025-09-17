Patanjali Rival Ganesh Consumer IPO To Open On Sept 22: Price Band Fixed

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. that will open for subscription on Sept. 22 has fixed its price band of Rs 306-322 per share for its initial public offering. The FMCG firm aims to raise Rs 408 crore in the combination of fresh issue and offer for sale for promoters.

The issue will open for subscription on Sept. 22 and will close on Sept. 24, the company said on Wednesday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 130 crore and an offer-for-sale component consisting of 1.24 crore shares of Rs 10 face value each. The OFS size in monetary terms, as well as the overall issue size, was not mentioned in the draft red herring prospectus.

Manish Mimani and Madhu Mimani will be among the promoters selling their shares through the OFS, according to the DRHP.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book running lead managers, and Link Intime India Private Ltd. is the registrar of the offer.