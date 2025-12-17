Park Medi World IPO Listing Date And GMP In Focus Ahead Of D-Street Debut

Park Medi World Ltd. is set to debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, Dec. 17, after its successful IPO subscription. The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World garnered strong investor demand during the three-day bidding period from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12.

Investors bid for a total of 33,88,29,652 shares against 4,18,18,182 shares offered, leading to an overall subscription of 8.1 times. Retail investors booked their quota 3.16 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category 11.48 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their segment 15.15 times.

The IPO share allotment status was finalised on Dec. 15. Initiation of refunds to unsuccessful bidders was finalised on Tuesday, Dec.16. On the same day, shares were also credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees.

Following finalisation of the IPO share allotment status, investors were focused on the grey market premium trend (GMP) and other details ahead of the company’s debut on the exchanges.