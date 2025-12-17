Park Medi World IPO Listing Date And GMP In Focus Ahead Of D-Street Debut
Shares of Park Medi World Ltd. will debut on BSE and NSE today.
Park Medi World Ltd. is set to debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, Dec. 17, after its successful IPO subscription. The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World garnered strong investor demand during the three-day bidding period from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12.
Investors bid for a total of 33,88,29,652 shares against 4,18,18,182 shares offered, leading to an overall subscription of 8.1 times. Retail investors booked their quota 3.16 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category 11.48 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their segment 15.15 times.
The IPO share allotment status was finalised on Dec. 15. Initiation of refunds to unsuccessful bidders was finalised on Tuesday, Dec.16. On the same day, shares were also credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees.
Following finalisation of the IPO share allotment status, investors were focused on the grey market premium trend (GMP) and other details ahead of the company’s debut on the exchanges.
Park Medi World IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, Park Medi World IPO’s latest GMP stood at Rs 3, as of Dec. 17, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. With an upper price band of Rs 162, the estimated listing price is around Rs 165 per share. This indicates an expected gain of about 1.85% per share at listing.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Park Medi World IPO Details
Park Medi World IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 920 crore, including a fresh issuance of 4.75 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 770 crore. The IPO also comprised an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 93 lakh shares worth Rs 150 crore. The Park Medi World IPO price band was set between Rs 154 to Rs 162 per share.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
About Park Medi World
Incorporated in 2011, Park Medi World Ltd. is a private hospital chain in northern India.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company’s total income rose to Rs 1,425.97 crore from Rs 1,263.08 crore in March 2024. Profit after tax increased significantly to Rs 213.22 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 152.01 crore in FY24. Ebitda also improved to Rs 372.17 crore in FY 2024-25 compared to Rs 310.3 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Use of Proceeds
The IPO proceeds will be used primarily for debt repayment, with Rs 380 crore allocated to repay or prepay borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries. A portion of the proceeds will be used for funding hospital development and expansion and medical equipment purchases. The remaining funds will be allocated for inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.