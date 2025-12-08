Park Medi World IPO GMP Signals Over 20% Listing Pop, Check Key Details

Private hospital chain in North India, Park Medi World is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 900 crore from the primary market.

Ahead of the launch, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Park Medi World IPO indicates a potential listing gain of over 20% against the upper limit of the issue price.

The Park Medi World IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 920 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 4.75 crore shares, amounting to Rs 770 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 93 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 150 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 154 to Rs 162 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 92 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,904. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,656. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,13,472.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details regarding the Park Hospital IPO, check the RHP document here.