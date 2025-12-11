Park Medi World IPO GMP In Focus On Day 2 Of Subscription; Investors Eyeing 8% Listing Pop

Private hospital chain in North India, Park Medi World, which launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 900 crore from the primary market on Monday, was subscribed 0.52 times on its first day of subscription. According to BSE, investors bid for 2,19,00,048 shares against the 4,18,18,182 on offer.

As the subscription progresses, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Park Medi World IPO continues to draw the attention of private market investors, who have seen the GMP drop by more than 50% compared to the high recorded a few days earlier.

Here's all you need to know about the Park Hospitals IPO, including the latest GMP, price band, issue size, lot size and more.