Park Medi World IPO Allotment In Focus Today As GMP Declines Ahead Of Listing

Park Medi World (Park Hospitals) is scheduled to finalise the IPO allotment status on Monday, Dec. 15.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World Ltd. witnessed strong investor demand, with the final day of bidding oversubscribed 8.10 times. A total of 4,18,18,182 shares were offered, while bids reached 33,88,29,652, highlighting robust market interest.

The IPO, which opened for subscription on Dec. 10 and closed on Dec. 12., will list on BSE and NSE on Dec. 17.

Following the successful closure of the subscription window, investors are now awaiting the allotment of shares. Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd. by following the step-by-step guide given below.