Park Medi World IPO Allotment In Focus Today As GMP Declines Ahead Of Listing
The grey market premium for the Park Medi World IPO has decreased by more than 50% since its launch, indicating a subdued listing on the bourses this week,
Park Medi World (Park Hospitals) is scheduled to finalise the IPO allotment status on Monday, Dec. 15.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Park Medi World Ltd. witnessed strong investor demand, with the final day of bidding oversubscribed 8.10 times. A total of 4,18,18,182 shares were offered, while bids reached 33,88,29,652, highlighting robust market interest.
The IPO, which opened for subscription on Dec. 10 and closed on Dec. 12., will list on BSE and NSE on Dec. 17.
Following the successful closure of the subscription window, investors are now awaiting the allotment of shares. Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd. by following the step-by-step guide given below.
Steps To Check Park Medi World IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page .
Select the issue type as “Equity”.
Choose ‘Park Medi World Limited’ from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Park Medi World IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website .
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Choose the company symbol 'PARKHOSPS' from the dropdown.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to view your share allotment details.
Steps To Check Park Medi World IPO Allotment On KFin Technologies
Visit the IPO Status page on the KFintech website .
From the IPO dropdown menu, choose 'Park Medi World IPO Limited'.
Select the input option as PAN, Application number, or Demat Account.
Enter your PAN, Application number, or Demat Account details.
Enter the captcha details to proceed.
Park Medi World IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Park Medi World IPO was Rs 6.5, as of Dec. 15. With a price band cap of Rs 162, the estimated listing price is Rs 168.5 (cap price plus GMP). It indicates an expected gain of approximately 4.01% per share on listing.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.
About Park Medi World IPO
Park Medi World IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 920 crores, including a fresh issue of 4.75 crore shares worth Rs 770 crores and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 93 lakh shares worth Rs 150 crore.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 11.48 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 15.15 times. Retail investors booked their quota 3.16 times.
Incorporated in 2011, Park Medi World Ltd. is a private hospital chain in northern India.