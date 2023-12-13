Park Hotels, Medi Assist Get SEBI's Approval To Launch IPOs

The two firms, which filed their preliminary IPO papers in August, obtained the regulator's observation letters on Dec. 7-8, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed on Wednesday.

In SEBI's parlance, obtaining its observation letter means its go-ahead to float the IPO.

According to the draft papers, the proposed IPO of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 650 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 400 crore by promoters and investor shareholders.