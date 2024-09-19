Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO Subscribed More Than 6 Times On Day 3; Check GMP
The SME IPO of Paramount Speciality Forgings was subscribed more than 6.53 times on Day 3.
The initial public offering of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd. opened for subscription on Tuesday.
The four-day IPO will close for subscription on Friday. The SME issue was subscribed 2 times on Day 1 and 3.66 times on Day 2.
Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO has been subscribed 6.53 times as of 6:16 p.m. on Thursday
Qualified Institutions: 1.47 times
Non-Institutional Buyers: 3.96 times
Retail Investors: 10.52 times
Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Paramount Speciality Forgings is Rs 0 as of 5:58 p.m. on Thursday, implying no gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 59 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
About Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO
The steel forgings company aims to raise Rs 32.3 crore through this book-built issue.
The offer includes a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares, aggregating Rs 28.3 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 6.8 lakh shares, totalling Rs 4.01 crore. The price band is set between Rs 57 to 59 per share.
The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Sept. 23. Refunds will be initiated to non-allottees on Sept. 24, along with credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders on the same day. PSFL is expected to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Sept. 25.
Purva Sharegistry India Pvt. is the registrar for the IPO. The company has appointed Swaraj Shares and Securities Pvt. as the book-running lead manager of the IPO, whereas Shreni Shares Ltd. is the market maker for the issue.
About The Company
Incorporated in 1994, PSFL manufactures forged components, weighing from 1 kg to 4 tonnes, offering them in rough or finish-machined condition. Its product portfolio includes tube sheet blanks, forged rings, spacers, girth flanges, tyre rings, self-reinforced nozzle, long weld neck flanges, seat, valve’s body and bonnet.
The clients of PSFL operate in sectors like petrochemicals, chemicals and fertilisers, oil and gas, nuclear, power and other heavy engineering industries. It owns and operates two manufacturing facilities, with one in Kamothe and one in Khalapur, Maharashtra.
Use Of Proceeds
PSFL plans to use the proceeds of its IPO to fund capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery and equipment. This will be required for expansion at the company’s Khalapur plant. Part of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.
Financial Performance
PSFL reported a revenue of Rs 113.6 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.24% from Rs 112.2 crore in the previous fiscal.
The net profit more than doubled to Rs 7.25 crore during this period as compared to Rs 2.75 crore in fiscal 2023. The total assets of the company stood at Rs 81.8 crore as of March 31, 2024.
The subscription, allotment and listing date has been extended basis the update available on the BSE website.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.