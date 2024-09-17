NDTV ProfitIPOsParamount Speciality Forgings IPO: All You Need To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO: All You Need To Know

PSFL plans to use the proceeds of its IPO to fund capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery and equipment.

17 Sep 2024, 06:02 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The initial public offer of Paramount Speciality Forgings is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday. </p><p>(Image by Gray StudioPro on Freepik)</p></div>
The initial public offer of Paramount Speciality Forgings is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday.

(Image by Gray StudioPro on Freepik)

The initial public offering of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd. is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday. The steel forgings company aims to raise Rs 32.3 crore through this book-built issue.

The offer includes a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares, aggregating Rs 28.3 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 6.8 lakh shares, totalling Rs 4.01 crore. The three-day IPO will close for subscription on Thursday. The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Sept. 20.

Refunds will be initiated to non-allottees on Sept. 23, along with credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders on the same day. PSFL is expected to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Sept. 24.

Purva Sharegistry India Pvt. is the registrar for the IPO. The company has appointed Swaraj Shares and Securities Pvt. as the book-running lead manager of the IPO, whereas Shreni Shares Ltd. is the market maker for the issue.

About The Company

Incorporated in 1994, PSFL manufactures forged components, weighing from 1 kg to 4 tonnes, offering them in rough or finish-machined condition. Its product portfolio includes tube sheet blanks, forged rings, spacers, girth flanges, tyre rings, self-reinforced nozzle, long weld neck flanges, seat, valve’s body and bonnet.

The clients of PSFL operate in sectors like petrochemicals, chemicals and fertilisers, oil and gas, nuclear, power and other heavy engineering industries. It owns and operates two manufacturing facilities, with one in Kamothe and one in Khalapur, Maharashtra.

ALSO READ

India’s Buzzing IPO Market Is Gearing Up For Bigger Debuts

Opinion
India’s Buzzing IPO Market Is Gearing Up For Bigger Debuts
Read More

Use Of Proceeds

PSFL plans to use the proceeds of its IPO to fund capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery and equipment. This will be required for expansion at the company’s Khalapur plant. Part of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ

Kross To Invest Rs 30 Crore From IPO Proceeds On Extrusion Plant

Opinion
Kross To Invest Rs 30 Crore From IPO Proceeds On Extrusion Plant
Read More

Financial Performance

PSFL reported a revenue of Rs 113.6 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.24% from Rs 112.2 crore in the previous fiscal.

The net profit more than doubled to Rs 7.25 crore during this period as compared to Rs 2.75 crore in fiscal 2023. The total assets of the company stood at Rs 81.8 crore as of March 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

ALSO READ

Fabtech Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Funds Via IPO; Details Here

Opinion
Fabtech Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Funds Via IPO; Details Here
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT