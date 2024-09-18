Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO, Day 2: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And More

The initial public offering of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd. opened for subscription on Tuesday. The steel forgings company aims to raise Rs 32.3 crore through this book-built issue.

The offer includes a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares, aggregating Rs 28.3 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 6.8 lakh shares, totalling Rs 4.01 crore. The price band is set between Rs 57 to 59 per share.

The four-day IPO will close for subscription on Friday. The SME issue was subscribed 2 times on Day 1.

The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Sept. 23. Refunds will be initiated to non-allottees on Sept. 24, along with credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders on the same day. PSFL is expected to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Sept. 25.

Purva Sharegistry India Pvt. is the registrar for the IPO. The company has appointed Swaraj Shares and Securities Pvt. as the book-running lead manager of the IPO, whereas Shreni Shares Ltd. is the market maker for the issue.