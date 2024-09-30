Paramount Dye Tec IPO Set To Open On Sept. 30 — Check Price Band, Key Dates And More

The initial public offering of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. is set to open for subscription on Sept. 30. The book-building offer is an entirely fresh issue of 24.3 lakh shares amounting to Rs 28.43 crore. The subscription window for the IPO will be open till Oct. 3.

The allotment of shares is set to be finalised on Oct. 4.

Credit of shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders along with initiation of refunds for non-allottees will take place on Oct. 7.

Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Oct. 8.

The price band for the Paramount Dye Tec IPO is set in the range of Rs 111 to Rs 117 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,40,400.

The company has appointed Bigshare Services Pvt. as the registrar, while Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue.

Gretex Share Broking Ltd. is the market maker for the offering.

The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers and 35% for retail investors.

The remaining 15% of the shares on offer are allocated to non-institutional investors.