Paramount Dye Tec IPO Set To Open On Sept. 30 — Check Price Band, Key Dates And More
The initial public offering of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. is set to open for subscription on Sept. 30. The book-building offer is an entirely fresh issue of 24.3 lakh shares amounting to Rs 28.43 crore. The subscription window for the IPO will be open till Oct. 3.
The allotment of shares is set to be finalised on Oct. 4.
Credit of shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders along with initiation of refunds for non-allottees will take place on Oct. 7.
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Oct. 8.
The price band for the Paramount Dye Tec IPO is set in the range of Rs 111 to Rs 117 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,40,400.
The company has appointed Bigshare Services Pvt. as the registrar, while Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue.
Gretex Share Broking Ltd. is the market maker for the offering.
The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers and 35% for retail investors.
The remaining 15% of the shares on offer are allocated to non-institutional investors.
Paramount Dye Tec IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium for the Paramount Dye Tec IPO is not indicated yet.
Investors must note the GMP is highly speculative and is not an official listing price of a stock.
Business
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. recycles waste synthetic fibre to produce yarns for the B2B textile industry. Its product range includes acrylic, polyester, nylon, and blended yarns. Incorporated in 2014, the company has two manufacturing units in Punjab.
Use Of Proceeds
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. plans to use the funds raised from the public issue to set up a new manufacturing unit and settle debts.
The funds will be used by the company to cover expenses related to the registration of land purchased from the promoter. A portion of the money will be directed towards general corporate purposes.
Financial Performance
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. clocked a revenue of Rs 23.67 crore from the period of Jan. 4, 2024 to March 31 2024. The company's profit after tax was recorded at Rs 3.45 crore during this period.
In fiscal 2023, the company reported a revenue of Rs 46 crore and PAT of Rs 3.16 crore.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.